Arrest report: Fatal crash suspect says God told him to die

July 24, 2019 2:43 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An 18-year-old Louisiana man told authorities God instructed him to end his life, so he crashed his truck into another vehicle at about 90 mph (145 kph), killing a driver.

Jack Jordan was arrested for second-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle and simple escape in the fiery crash Monday that killed 51-year-old Stephanie Payne.

The Advocate reports one of its employees witnessed the crash and said Payne’s car was engulfed in flames and pushed for yards through an intersection.

Jordan’s arrest report stated he’d told officers God instructed him to kill himself, so he purposefully accelerated his vehicle to hit another vehicle.

State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz said investigators don’t think Jordan was impaired but did run tests. Jordan was treated for a hand injury.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

