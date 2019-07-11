Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Attorney: Arrest of hospital patient on a walk was racist

July 11, 2019 8:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The attorney for a black Freeport, Illinois hospital patient who was on a walk while attached to an IV when accused by a white security officer of stealing hospital equipment contends racism was a factor in the accusation.

Attorney Ben Crump says Shaquille Dukes’ crime was simply “he was in a hospital while black.”

The 24-year-old Dukes, who was hospitalized with pneumonia, was accused by the security officer on June 9 of trying to steal the Freeport Health Network IV stand. He and two men with him were arrested on disorderly conduct charges after arguing with the guard.

Crump said Thursday his law firm is continuing its investigation into the incident and wants the charges dropped.

Advertisement

Freeport Health Network asserts admitted inpatients aren’t allowed to leave the hospital. Dukes insists he received permission to go for the walk.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

An independent third party review of the incident found no evidence of police misconduct or racial bias in the incident.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.