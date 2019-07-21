Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: 8 hurt by lightning at Florida Gulf Coast beach

July 21, 2019 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a lightning strike at a Gulf Coast beach in Florida has left eight people hurt, one of them critically.

Clearwater Deputy Fire Chief Marvin Pettingill told local media outlets that the lightning strike occurred at Clearwater Beach after midday Sunday after lifeguards had left their towers because of bad weather.

The reports say the man in critical condition suffered cardiac arrest and seven others nearby were injured, at least one with burns. Authorities say five were taken to hospitals, and three refused treatment.

Witnesses told the news outlets that people were moving off the beach when the lightning struck. The reports say some people at a nearby restaurant dragged the injured indoors as rain poured down and began administering first aid.

Advertisement

The injured were not immediately identified.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate

Get our daily newsletter.