Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Authorities: Baby falls into river in Ohio and dies

July 24, 2019 9:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a baby has fallen into a river in Ohio and has died.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in western Ohio said several people were riding in a flotation watercraft in the Mad River around 2 p.m. Tuesday when it hit debris south of a bridge on State Route 55 and capsized. Authorities said the baby reportedly fell from its mother’s lap into the water.

Recovery crews found the baby about three hours later amid debris in the river. Life-saving measures were administered, but the child was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities didn’t immediately release the baby’s age or gender.

Others thrown into the river when the watercraft capsized were rescued by deputies and other emergency personnel.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office and the county’s coroner are investigating.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1969: Apollo 11 safely returns to earth