The Associated Press
 
Authorities: Boy dies after mother drowned his brother

July 8, 2019 1:05 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy has lost a fight for his life that began when his mother tried to drown him after she drowned his 12-year-old brother in California.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Telnas died Sunday in a Visalia hospital. An autopsy will determine an exact cause of death.

His mother Sherri Telnas had been convicted a decade ago in Montana for trying to drown the 12-year-old when he was an infant.

She was sentenced to two consecutive 10-year sentences, eventually placed on probation and released in 2014.

The death of the younger boy Sunday came after his 45-year-old mother pleaded not guilty last week to a murder charge in the drowning of her son Jackson Telnas and the attempted drowning of her younger son.

