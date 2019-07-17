Listen Live Sports

Authorities ID Denver man who died after lightning strike

July 17, 2019 7:34 pm
 
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the Denver man who died after he was struck by lightning while hiking on a mountain.

The Daily Camera reported Wednesday that the Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the 36-year-old man as Peter Jornroth.

Authorities say Jornroth and his wife were a quarter-mile (0.4 kilometers) up from the Bear Creek trailhead 37 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

A police report says that his 37-year-old wife was not directly struck, but sustained non-life threatening injuries from a transfer of energy.

Officials say the man was unconscious and not breathing after the strike and was airlifted to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office says they plan to conduct an autopsy and investigation to determine official cause of death.

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

