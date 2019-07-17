Listen Live Sports

Birmingham officer shot, suspect killed in downtown shootout

July 17, 2019 10:45 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama police officer has been shot multiple times by an armed robber who was then killed in a shootout in downtown Birmingham.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick D. Smith tells news outlets that officers were responding to a convenience store robbery Wednesday evening when they spotted the male suspect.

Smith says the suspect shot Officer Cullen Stafford before being killed in a shootout that stretched across multiple city blocks.

Stafford was hospitalized and undergoing surgery. His condition is unclear. A second officer suffered minor injuries from falling.

Officials have not released the name of the dead suspect.

Al.com reports Stafford and another officer were seriously injured in June 2017 when fleeing homicide suspects crashed into their patrol cruiser.

