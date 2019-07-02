Listen Live Sports

Black hospital patient attached to IV arrested in Illinois

July 2, 2019 9:09 pm
 
< a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — An African American man arrested outside a northern Illinois hospital where he was a patient says he thinks his race was the reason a white security guard accused him of trying to steal the IV stand he was attached to.

Shaquille Dukes posted on Facebook and reiterated to the media that an “overzealous, racist, security officer” accused him of trying to make off with the IV stand to sell on eBay when he stopped him and two other men outside the Freeport health Network on June 9. Dukes was wearing a hospital gown at the time.

The racism allegation prompted Freeport’s city manager to ask a police chief from another community to investigate the incident in which Dukes was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The chief is analyzing footage from body cameras worn by officers.

