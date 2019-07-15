Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Boy, 3, dies after falling into restaurant grease trap

July 15, 2019
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has died after falling into an underground grease collection tank behind an upstate New York fast-food restaurant.

Rochester Police Investigator Frank Camp says the boy fell through a plastic cover into the grease trap behind a Tim Hortons restaurant Monday morning. Witnesses pulled the unidentified child out and administered CPR.

Camp says the child was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital. He called the incident an “unspeakable tragedy.”

Restaurant grease traps are designed to keep used oil and grease out of sewer systems.

Alabama lawmakers passed legislation requiring more secure covers after a 3-year-old girl died in a 6-foot-deep (1.8-meter-deep) grease trap in Auburn, Alabama, in October 2017.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a 5-year-old girl was rescued after falling into a grease trap in March 2018.

