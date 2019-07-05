Listen Live Sports

Boy who fell into Indiana drain rescued during fireworks

July 5, 2019 12:24 pm
 
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a young boy watching fireworks in Indiana was rescued after failing more than 20 feet (6 meters) into a water-filled drain pipe.

A crowd watched as rescuers in Evansville lowered a swing-set seat into the pipe and pulled him up Thursday night. TV station WFIE reports that the boy was not injured besides cuts and scrapes, and that he was talking the entire time.

It’s unclear how the boy fell into the drain, which had a lid. Mark Mastison of the Evansville Fire Department says lowering the seat was “plan F.” He says his crew “went through A through E already.”

Mastison says the rescuers are highly trained.

