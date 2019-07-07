Listen Live Sports

California inmates’ removal to leave room for ICE detainees

July 7, 2019 11:10 pm
 
ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — The departure of California prison inmates from an Arizona correctional center is expected to leave more room for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that up to 2,500 beds at the La Palma Correctional Center could be available for ICE detainees after California announced plans in June remove their inmates.

Owner CoreCivic Inc. has said no families or unaccompanied minors would be placed in the facility southeast of Phoenix. The private prison started housing ICE detainees under a contract with the federal government in 2018.

CoreCivic spokesman Brandon Bissell says no layoffs or closures are expected at 3,060-bed the facility that was originally built to house California inmates.

