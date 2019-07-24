Listen Live Sports

California sues charity that sends food, clothes to troops

July 24, 2019 3:09 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit alleging misdeeds by Move America Forward, a nonprofit that sends packages of food, clothes or other items to troops.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Wednesday that the organization has used images taken from other charities without permission, and on at least one occasion used the name and story of an injured veteran without permission.

The Sacramento-based charity is also accused of falsely claiming a partnership with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Charity spokesman Danny Gonzalez says none of the accusations are true.

Other allegations include allowing charity directors who operate for-profit companies to charge the charity, free use of charity office space by two political action committees, and use of charitable assets to support two political campaigns.

