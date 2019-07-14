Listen Live Sports

Catholic order releases names of members accused of abuse

July 14, 2019 2:06 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore-based Catholic religious order that sponsors schools across the U.S. has released a list of dozens of members accused of sexually abusing children.

The list released Friday by the Xaverian Brothers includes two current members “with a credible or established offense.” The group, a separate entity not part of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, says no credibly accused brothers are in active ministry.

Eighteen men on the list are dead or former brothers with a credible or established offense. Also named are 14 dead or former brothers against whom there are allegations that couldn’t be “fully investigated” but for which there is a “reasonable possibility” that they occurred.

The Baltimore Sun reports the order’s general superior issued a statement asking forgiveness “for this unspeakable violation of trust.”

The brothers operate 13 schools in Maryland, Kentucky, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, according to their website.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

