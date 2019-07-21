Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Coroner: 2 workers who died in grain silo suffocated

July 21, 2019 1:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A coroner says two men who died after they were trapped in a silo filled with grain in Ohio suffocated.

The Blade in Toledo reports Lucas County’s coroner has ruled the deaths as accidental. The coroner identified the men who died Friday in the silo operated by The Andersons company in Toledo as 29-year-old Joshua Stone, of Rossford, and 56-year-old James Heilman, of Perrysburg.

Coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett said the men were breaking up compacted grain when it’s believed they came upon an air pocket, causing grain to collapse around and on them.

Toledo fire crews responded Friday morning and spent nearly two hours trying to reach the men.

Advertisement

A statement released by The Andersons said the company was shaken by the deaths and working with authorities to investigate.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.