Coroner: Man whose remains found in suitcase was strangled

July 11, 2019 3:22 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Marion County coroner says an autopsy shows that a man was strangled before his remains were stuffed into a suitcase and left alongside a creek in Indianapolis.

WRTV-TV reported Thursday that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of 56-year-old Larry Terry as a homicide.

There have been no arrests.

Police have said several people were walking along Bean Creek on the city’s southeast side May 27 when they found the suitcase, about 2½ miles (4 kilometers) from Terry’s home.

Police say a relative had reported Terry missing on March 12.

Information from: WRTV-TV, http://www.theindychannel.com/index.html

