Courtroom brawl erupts at sentencing for man who killed mom

July 12, 2019 5:24 pm
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Two men are accused of setting off a wild courtroom brawl and attacking a man convicted of killing their mother.

A camera captured video of the melee Thursday in Youngstown and shows one man leaping over a table and dragging the man who killed his mother to the floor.

The video also shows a second man charging in and throwing several punches as courtroom deputies tried to get in the middle.

A deputy appeared to use a stun gun on one of the men.

Authorities say 23-year-old Jerome Stewart and 30-year-old Anthony Dees were arrested on charges of assault and obstructing official business.

Court records don’t list an attorney for them.

The brawl broke out during sentencing for Dale Williams Sr., who was convicted in the 2017 shooting death of Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart.

Information from: WKBN-AM, http://www.wkbnradio.com

