Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Crash at California bus stop leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured

July 4, 2019 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two people were killed and a third was injured when an SUV crashed into a California bus stop.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports two men died when the vehicle crashed into a bus stop in San Diego around 11 a.m. Thursday.

A 49-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

Advertisement

Authorities say the cause of the accident in the Mission Valley neighborhood is under investigation.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.