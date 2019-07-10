Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Dad of girl, 7, killed by officer enters plea in teen death

July 10, 2019 11:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The father of a 7-year-old girl who was accidentally killed by a Detroit police officer during a 2010 raid has reached a plea agreement in the slaying of a teenager that led to the raid.

The Detroit News reports Charles Jones pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges including manslaughter. He’s expected to get 10-20 years in prison when sentenced July 26.

His daughter Aiyana Stanley-Jones was shot while she slept on a couch. Detroit reached an $8.25 million settlement with her family.

Chauncey Owens, who police were searching for in the raid, was convicted of murder in the death of 17-year-old Je’rean Blake. Charles Jones was convicted of second degree murder for providing the gun, but a state appeals court in 2017 gave him a new trial.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.