Dad of girl, 7, killed by officer sentenced in teen’s death

July 26, 2019 6:23 pm
 
< a min read
DETROIT (AP) — The father of a 7-year-old girl who was accidentally killed by a Detroit police officer during a 2010 raid has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison in the slaying of a teenager that led to the raid.

The Detroit News reports that Charles Jones appeared Friday in Wayne County Circuit Court. Jones pleaded no contest earlier this month to charges that included manslaughter.

Aiyana Stanley-Jones was shot while she slept on a couch. Detroit reached an $8.25 million settlement with her family.

Chauncey Owens, who police were searching for in the raid, was convicted of murder in the death of 17-year-old Je’rean Blake. Charles Jones was convicted of second-degree murder for providing the gun, but a state appeals court in 2017 gave him a new trial.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/

