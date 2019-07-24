Listen Live Sports

Death penalty sought for man linked to 19 deaths

July 24, 2019 11:27 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors have served notice that they’ll seek the death penalty for a Dallas man linked to 19 deaths.

In court papers filed this week, Dallas County prosecutors say they’ll seek the ultimate penalty if jurors find Billy Chemirmir guilty of capital murder.

Chemirmir is a Kenyan citizen who has been living illegally in the United States. He has been in custody since March 2018 and is charged in the deaths of 12 women. Two victims were residents of The Tradition-Prestonwood, an independent living facility in Dallas. Separate lawsuits have been filed , alleging there were seven other victims at The Tradition.

Police have said Chemirmir posed as a maintenance worker or health care provider and stole jewelry and other valuables from his victims.

His attorney has said Chemirmir maintains he’s innocent.

