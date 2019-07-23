Listen Live Sports

Doctor accused of spying on man in shower at beach house

July 23, 2019 6:52 pm
 
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina doctor has been accused of spying on an 18-year-old man while he showered at a beach rental house.

News outlets report 64-year-old James Austin Ball was charged Monday with eavesdropping/peeping voyeurism in the June 1 incident at Folly Beach.

Court documents state the man and his father saw Ball looking through a peephole into the shower area. When confronted about why he was under the house, the documents say Ball told the two: “Oh, I’m the rat guy.”

Court documents say police found hidden viewing areas around the house and at another property Ball owns across the street.

It’s unclear whether Ball had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Ball was accused of indecent exposure in 2003. Charges were later dismissed.

