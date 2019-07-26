Listen Live Sports

Embattled Florida guardian gives up hundreds of ward cases

July 26, 2019 5:57 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The professional guardian linked to the death of a 75-year-old Florida client is resigning from hundreds of guardianship cases assigned to her.

In a letter submitted Thursday to the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, Rebecca Fierle said she would not seek to be reappointed to the dozens of cases already taken from her, nor would she seek future appointments as a guardian.

Fierle submitted her letter the same day the Florida Department of Law Enforcement opened a criminal investigation against her.

While the FDLE would not comment on its investigation, Fierle is at the center of a swirling controversy over the death of a man who hospital workers would not treat because investigators say Fierle filed a “do not resuscitate” order without consent from his family.

