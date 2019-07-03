Listen Live Sports

Evidence of past alcohol use nixed in LSU hazing death trial

July 3, 2019 8:20 am
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana State University student charged in the alcohol-related hazing death of a fraternity pledge isn’t allowed to use the victim’s history of alcohol and drug use as evidence.

The Advocate reports the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruled Tuesday that evidence of victim Max Gruver’s alcohol and drug use from the day of his death is relevant. But they agreed with the state district judge’s decision that any prior alcohol usage is inadmissible.

Matthew Naquin’s attorney John McLindon filed a motion that quotes fraternity members describing Gruver as a “party animal.”

McLindon will ask the Louisiana Supreme Court to review the appellate court’s decision.

Texas-native Naquin will stand trial July 8 on negligent homicide in Gruver’s 2017 death. Gruver was from Roswell, Georgia.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

