Ex-Georgia police officer charged in on-duty sexual assault

July 2, 2019 5:53 am
 
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police say a former Georgia officer has been arrested on felony sexual assault charges.

News outlets report ex-Cobb County Police officer Andres Alcaraz was arrested Monday after an investigation that included Internal Affairs.

Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk in a press release says the female victim spoke to another officer over a week ago during an unrelated incident. She disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown on-duty Cobb County officer in May. After the investigation, the officer was identified and placed on leave.

Andres resigned from his position Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.

