Ex-LSU lineman shot by dog returns to daily life

July 19, 2019
 
MONROE, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana State University lineman says he’s adjusting to life with a titanium leg after being shot by a dog while duck hunting in Mississippi.

Matt Branch tells the Clarion Ledger he was shot by the black Labrador named Tito last winter while hunting with friends near Eagle Lake. Branch and his friends were loading his truck when Tito jumped onto the truck’s bed, stepped on Branch’s loaded 12-gauge shotgun, causing the safety to turn off and the gun to fire.

Branch says the next few moments were more about a loss of feeling than any pain. He says he awoke nearly two weeks later to find he’d lost his left leg. Branch says he’s still adjusting to his new leg and plans to continue hunting.

