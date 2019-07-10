Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ex-officer pleads guilty to assaulting unarmed teen

July 10, 2019 2:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Atlanta police officer has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of an unarmed teenager.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said in a news release Wednesday that 33-year-old Matthew Johns pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including aggravated assault. He’s set to be sentenced July 29.

Howard says officers were chasing a suspected stolen vehicle in September 2016, when a state trooper got it to stop. A 15-year-old passenger exited the car and lay on the ground with his hands up.

Howard says that despite the teen’s surrender, Johns ran toward the boy, kicked him in the head three times and pressed his knee into the teen’s neck. The teen became unconscious and suffered several injuries.

Advertisement

Johns, a nine-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, was fired in July 2017.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.