Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ex-pharmacy tech gets prison for stealing, selling opioids

July 12, 2019 8:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — A former pharmacy technician has been sentenced to just over a year in prison for stealing thousands of opioids from a Chicago pharmacy and selling them for a profit.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago says 28-year-old Jacqueline Green of Chicago and Elizabeth Cruz of Stone Park conspired to steal more than 56,000 pills of Hydrocodone between 2015 and 2017. Prosecutors say they sold the pills outside the pharmacy and received at least $10,800 in proceeds.

Green pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver. She was sentenced Wednesday to one year and one day in prison.

Cruz has pleaded guilty to the same charge and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 5.

Advertisement

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.