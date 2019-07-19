Listen Live Sports

Experts urge realism in hopes for 1921 Tulsa race riot probe

July 19, 2019 12:21 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Experts involved in searching three graves sites in Tulsa that could hold the remains of people killed during the 1921 race riots say supporters should be realistic about expectations and results.

As many as 300 people are estimated to have been killed on Tulsa’s Black Wall Street during one of the worst race-related massacres in U.S. history.

Scientists and historians detailed their work at a public oversight meeting Thursday.

Anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield says the number of years that have passed will make identifying remains a challenge. She says some of the bodies at two of the sites aren’t related to the riots.

Death certificates have been discovered for 37 people, including 25 African Americans, slain in the massacre. Most authorities believe the actual death toll is substantially higher.

