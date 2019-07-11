Listen Live Sports

Family dog attacks, kills 3-week-old girl in Georgia

July 11, 2019 1:14 pm
 
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials in Georgia say a dog fatally bit a 3-week-old girl while she was resting in a bedroom.

News outlets report the husky, a family pet, bit the infant Tuesday afternoon at a home in Gainesville. Hall County Fire Services Capt. Zach Brackett says the girl was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died. In a news release, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office identified the girl as Ruth Flores.

Hall County Sheriff’s 1st Lt. Chris Dale says the dog is now in the custody of animal control.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday evening.

