Family escapes serious injury when plane ends up in lake

July 5, 2019 4:11 pm
 
ANDOVER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane ran off the end of a runway at a New Jersey airport and went into a lake, but the family of four aboard managed to escape serious injury.

The Cessna C172 plane crashed at the Aeroflex-Andover Airport Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the plane had departed from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and was headed to Morristown, New Jersey. But it was diverted to Andover due to a temporary flight restriction imposed as President Donald Trump arrived in New Jersey.

Andover Police Chief Eric Danielson says the plane overshot the runway. Two adults and two children were aboard the plane, and they were rescued by a nearby fisherman who drove his boat to the crash scene. One of the adults was piloting the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

