Father sues SC, Kia motors over family’s car crash death

July 8, 2019 12:03 pm
 
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A Florida man is suing South Carolina’s Department of Transportation and Kia motors, accusing them of responsibility in the death of his family after their vehicle hit an alligator, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

The News and Observer reports Josh Stanley and his 24-year-old wife and 2-and-4-year-old children were traveling from Florida to South Carolina last May when their 2011 Kia Soul hit the gator and ran off the road. Stanley was the only survivor.

His lawsuit accuses the department of lacking fencing to keep out animals and not removing trees from the medians. He’s also accusing Kia of failing to include adequate safety features in its cars.

Kia and the department say they’re not liable.

