Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Fisherman nets human leg bone in creek near Chesapeake Bay

July 3, 2019 1:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A fisherman in Virginia recently netted a human leg bone in a creek off Chesapeake Bay.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the femur was caught in David Shourds’ cast net Tuesday after it got snagged on the creek’s bottom. The bone measured about 1½ feet (0.5 meters) and was blackish in color.

The 49-year-old told the Pilot that he was about to throw it back in the water when “something told me it looked human, so I called 911.”

Virginia Beach police confirmed that they’re investigating. Spokeswoman Linda Kuehn said the bone looked “very aged” and it was sent to the medical examiner’s office.

Advertisement

Historical remains have been found in the same inlet over the years. Extreme high and low tides flush the bottom each day.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor takes the oath of allegiance aboard "Old Ironsides"

Today in History

1884: France gives Statue of Liberty to the U.S.

Get our daily newsletter.