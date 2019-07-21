Listen Live Sports

Florida seeks 2 juveniles who escaped detention center

July 21, 2019 3:19 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two juveniles remained at large after authorities say they attacked staff members to escape a Florida detention center. Two others have been caught.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the four staged a fight Saturday night inside their dorm and then overpowered staff members who came to break it up.

The four entered a control room, fought the staff members there and pushed buttons that opened the front door. They took a staff member’s keys, driving off in a vehicle.

The juveniles still at-large are a 16 year old who was jailed on charges of sexually assaulting a child under 12, and a 17 year old who was charged with burglary.

Details of the two captures were not immediately released.

