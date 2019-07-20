Listen Live Sports

Florida woman accused of assault over pizza slice

July 20, 2019
 
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman in Florida who they say tried to attack another woman with a knife when she was denied a slice of pizza.

The St. Augustine Record reports 22-year-old De’Erica Cooks is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Cooks became angry after another woman denied her a pizza slice when she asked for one. An offense report says Cooks told the woman “I’m going to cut you” with a steak knife in her hand, and then tried to attack her. Deputies say a man in the house was able to take the knife away from Cooks.

Cooks told investigators she did not remember much. She remained in jail Friday with no attorneys listed in records.

Information from: The St. Augustine (Fla.) Record, http://www.staugustine.com

