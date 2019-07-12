Listen Live Sports

Gay man slain, another wounded after contacted on dating app

July 12, 2019 2:28 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — A 26-year-old Detroit man has been charged in an attempted robbery and shooting that left one gay man dead and another wounded after they were contacted through a dating app.

Demetris Nelson was arraigned Friday on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, assault and using a firearm during a felony.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 31-year-old Brian Anderson was fatally shot Saturday and 26-year-old Malcolm Drake was critically wounded.

Prosecutors say they were targeted because of their sexual orientations and contacted using the Grindr dating app.

A special prosecutor with the Fair Michigan Justice Project was assigned to the case. The project helps Michigan law enforcement officers and prosecutors solve serious crimes against gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Nelson was ordered jailed pending a July 26 probable cause conference.

