U.S. News
 
Girlfriend: Mexican man pulled from car in Missouri deported

July 25, 2019 5:02 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The girlfriend of the Mexican national whose arrest was featured in a Facebook Live video that showed federal officers breaking his car window says he was deported to Mexico.

Cheyenne Hoyt tells Kansas City media that Florencio Millan-Vazquez called Wednesday evening to say he had been flown to Brownsville, Texas, and then taken to Matamoros, Mexico.

Federal immigration officers trying to arrest Millan-Vazquez on Monday smashed a car window and dragged him from the vehicle in front of Hoyt and their two young children. Millan-Vazquez was in the U.S. illegally and asked that the agents show him a warrant before he would get out of the car. The agents didn’t show a warrant.

Hoyt said he is a chef and family man who never caused trouble. Immigration officials said he re-entered the country twice after being voluntarily deported in 2011.

