Graduation party shooting wounds 4; no arrests reported

July 20, 2019 9:33 am
 
CLAIRTON, Pa. (AP) — Police in western Pennsylvania say four young people were wounded in an early morning shooting at a graduation party near Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County police say multiple 911 callers reported the shooting shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in a yard in Clairton.

Police say several dozen people fled the area as officers and emergency responders arrived. They found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to the lower extremities, and a 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to upper and lower extremities. All were in stable condition.

Police say 100 to 125 people were at the party before the shooting began. The motive wasn’t clear and no arrests have been reported.

