Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

High surf warning issued for shores on all Hawaii islands

July 14, 2019 7:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — Officials have issued a high-surf warning for south-facing shores on all of Hawaii’s islands.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning Sunday and says it will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday.

Officials say large surf and dangerous currents can make being in the ocean extremely dangerous for anyone entering the water.

Officials say waves up to 10 to 15 feet (3.05 to 4.57 meters) are expected through late Sunday, dropping to 8 to 12 feet (2.44 to 3.66 meters) by Monday.

Advertisement

Officials say those in affected areas can expect seawater to occasionally sweep across portions of beaches.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Strong waves are expected to break onshore, along with stronger longshore and rip currents.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.