‘History on a stick’ signs disappearing too fast to keep up

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hurricanes, thievery and wrecks are taking out North Carolina’s popular historical highway markers faster than the state can keep up.

Historical marker program administrator Ansley Herring Wegner says five historical markers are missing and a sixth that had been missing may be damaged beyond repair.

More than 1,600 of the markers known as “history on a stick” stand along state roads, telling the stories of people and places that shaped the past.

Replacing each costs $1,790. Wegner says the annual budget for new markers, repairs and replacements is $60,000.

Advertisement

When she took her job in 2014, Wegner began keeping a database of missing markers and found some that had disappeared in the 1980s.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.