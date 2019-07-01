Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Honduran migrant in ICE custody dies in Texas hospital

July 1, 2019 10:56 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — A Honduran migrant has died in the custody of federal immigration agents after falling ill at a Houston detention facility.

According to a statement Monday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Yimi Alexis Balderramos-Torres died Sunday morning in a suburban Houston hospital after he was found unresponsive in his dormitory.

ICE reports Border Patrol had taken the 30-year-old man into custody after encountering him during a routine traffic stop on May 27. That was 10 days after he’d been returned to Mexico after finding him illegally in El Paso, Texas. He was turned over to ICE agents June 6 and transferred on June 18 to the Houston Contract Detention Facility near George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The man previously was found in the United States and ordered returned to Honduras in 2018.

