Hospital to release mom cleared in attempted murder of kids

July 26, 2019 7:09 am
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman charged with attempting to kill her two children by putting prescription drugs in their ice cream in 2013 will soon be released from a state psychiatric hospital.

Lorita Aiken was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Circuit Judge Les Lilley heard from three psychologists and a psychiatrist who testified Wednesday that they believe Aiken no longer poses a danger to herself or others.

The judge said Aiken can be released from Eastern State Hospital to live in a transitional group home.

She will be required to continue receiving therapy and won’t be allowed to contact her children unless a juvenile court judge approves it. The children live in North Carolina with their father.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

