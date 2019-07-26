Listen Live Sports

House where Whitey Bulger buried 3 victims for sale

July 26, 2019 11:58 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston home where late mobster James “Whitey” Bulger and his gang buried three of their victims is for sale.

The Boston Globe reports that the asking price for the 1,975-square-foot (180-square-meter) two-story home on a lot that also includes a second residence is $3.5 million.

The home was once owned by the brother of a Bulger associate.

During Bulger’s racketeering trial, a witness said he saw Bulger kill three people in the house. Their bodies were buried in the basement. In 1985, when the house was about to be sold, the bodies were exhumed and reburied elsewhere.

The entire property is assessed at $899,000.

Bulger was convicted in 2013 for his role in the deaths of 11 people, including the three buried in the house. He was killed in a federal prison last October.

This story has been corrected to show that the home was once owned by the brother of a Bulger associate, not a Bulger associate.

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

