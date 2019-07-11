Listen Live Sports

Human remains found during search for missing Kentucky woman

July 11, 2019 10:06 am
 
LANCASTER, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say human remains have been found during a search for a woman who disappeared in January.

Trooper Robert Purdy tells news outlets the remains were found Wednesday in a residential neighborhood in Garrard County. Twenty-three-year-old Savannah Spurlock was last seen leaving a Lexington bar with several men.

Police say a tip reported Wednesday afternoon led authorities to search the property, which belongs to relatives of a suspect. News outlets say the property had been searched previously.

David Sparks, of Lancaster, was arrested early Thursday. The arrest citation does not mention Spurlock but calls Sparks the primary suspect in a missing person’s investigation. He is charged with abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering.

The Madison County jail did not have a record of an attorney for Sparks.

