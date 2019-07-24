Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Immigrant man, 3 children attacked by teens with BB guns

July 24, 2019 8:25 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say an Oklahoma City man was reluctant to report that he and his young children were attacked by three BB-gun-toting teens because he was in the country illegally.

Zita Quintero says she arrived home Monday afternoon to find the teens running from behind her house. Quintero said she found the man, his two sons and his daughter in her backyard. The father told her the teens had fired their guns at them.

The man said he’d been struck in the shoulder, his daughter in the leg and his son in the arm.

Quintero said the man, a Honduran immigrant, didn’t want the matter reported because he feared being deportation, so she took them home. She reported the matter anyway and turned surveillance video of the attack over to police.

