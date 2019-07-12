Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Indiana University issues alert after knife attack on girl

July 12, 2019 11:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University police say a female juvenile suffered superficial cuts in an attack that prompted an emergency alert about a person with knife on the Bloomington campus.

University police Capt. Craig Munroe says a male juvenile attacked the girl Friday morning and was arrested a short time later off campus. Munroe says the juveniles are not students at the university and were attending a camp on campus.

The alert warned those near Merrill Hall on the southern edge of campus to shelter in place. It was lifted within about a half hour.

Munroe said he didn’t immediately know the ages of the juveniles involved or which camp they were attending.

Advertisement

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.