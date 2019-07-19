Listen Live Sports

Judge adds $6.5M for attorneys to jury award in Oberlin suit

July 19, 2019 11:43 am
 
ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A judge has added $6.5 million in attorney fees to the $25 million awarded to the owners of a market who claimed protests and the actions of administrators at Ohio’s Oberlin College ruined their business following the arrest of three black students involved in a shoplifting incident.

The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports the fees will be split among a number of attorneys in a decision Wednesday by Elyria County Judge John Miraldi.

A jury last month awarded David Gibson, family patriarch Allyn Gibson, and Gibson’s Bakery $44 million in compensatory and punitive damages, which Miraldi cut nearly in half.

An Oberlin College spokesman declined to comment.

The students were charged with assaulting David Gibson’s son, also named Allyn, after he caught one of them shoplifting wine. They pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

