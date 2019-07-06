Listen Live Sports

Judge OKs state’s motion to dismiss fetal manslaughter case

July 6, 2019 4:24 pm
 
BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — The manslaughter charge against an Alabama woman who lost her fetus when she was shot during a fight has been dropped.

A judge granted the state’s motion Saturday to dismiss the case against 28-year-old Marshae Jones.

Authorities say Jones was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach during a December argument over the fetus’ father.

Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter, but a grand jury declined to indict her after police said an investigation determined Jones started the fight, and Jemison fired in self-defense. Jones was indicted by the same grand jury and arrested, sparking outrage around the nation.

A prosecutor recently announced she wouldn’t prosecute Jones.

Alabama is one of several states with laws allowing criminal charges when fetuses are killed in violent acts.

