Kentucky deputy shot during wellness check at a home

July 17, 2019 8:06 am
 
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in eastern Kentucky is in the hospital after being shot while conducting a wellness check at a home.

In a news release, Kentucky State Police say the McCreary County sheriff’s deputy visited a home Tuesday night around 8 p.m. when a man sitting in a vehicle fired several shots from a handgun.

The sheriff’s deputy was struck at least once. State police say 48-year-old Mark L. Dungan fired several rounds and then fled in the vehicle, striking the patrol car of a county constable as he speeded away.

Police later located Dungan at a nearby cemetery and arrested him without incident. He faces several charges.

The injured officer was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday night.

