Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

‘Leave it’ sign leads some to leave Virginia church service

July 23, 2019 4:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

APPOMATTOX, Va. (AP) — The sign outside of a church in Virginia reads “America: Love it or leave it,” and several congregants decided to leave it.

Pastor E.W. Lucas tells WSET-TV that some members walked out of the Sunday service over the national attention the sign brought to the Appomattox church. Lucas says he still stands by the Friendship Baptist Church sign, which he’s said is meant to make a statement about the political divisions in Washington, D.C.

The pastor has said that people who want to criticize the president and the country should “go over there and live in these other countries for a little while.” His comment echoes President Donald Trump, who previously tweeted that four minority congresswomen should return to “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

___

Advertisement

Information from: WSET-TV, http://www.wset.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander