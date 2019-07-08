Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Louisiana man faces charges for licking ice cream at store

July 8, 2019 10:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (AP) — Another apparent incident of someone licking ice cream at a store has surfaced. This time it’s in Louisiana.

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man posted a video of himself on Facebook opening a Blue Bell ice cream container, licking it, poking it with his finger and putting it back on the shelf.

News outlets report 36-year-old Lenise Martin III was charged Saturday with property tampering and posting criminal activity.

Police Commander Lonny Cavalier says after being alerted of Martin’s actions by management, deputies found Martin at the scene showing the sales clerk a receipt showing he bought the ice cream he licked. Deputies searched the freezer and confirmed the purchase but still decided to move forward with the charges.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, a teen in Texas was shown in an online video taking ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick it and then putting it back.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines execute boat raid exercise on island

Today in History

2011: Atlantis embarks on final space shuttle mission

Get our daily newsletter.